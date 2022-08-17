‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)

“Feud” Season 2 at FX has added Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, and Calista Flockhart to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

It was previously announced that Watts will play famed socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley, while Sevigny will play C.Z. Guest. Hollander will star as Capote, with Lane playing Nancy “Slim” Keith and Flockhart playing Lee Radziwill.

Reps for the actors, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment.

Hollander is known for his roles in films such as the 2005 adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice” as well as “Gosford Park” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. He has also starred in TV shows such as “The Night Manager,” “Taboo,” and “Rev.,” the last of which he also co-created. He received three consecutive BAFTA nominations for “Rev.” and won the BAFTA for best supporting actor for “The Night Manager.”

Hollander is repped by United Agents, WME, Anonymous Content, and Bloom Hergott.

Lane recently signed on to star opposite Jeff Daniels in the Netflix limited series “A Man in Full.” She also recently starred in the FX adaptation of the graphic novel series “Y: The Last Man.” She is primarily known for her roles in films like “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Unfaithful,” and “Hollywoodland.” Her work in “Unfaithful” earned her both an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, while she was also nominated for Golden Globes for “Under the Tuscan Sun” and the TV movie “Cinema Verite.”

Lane is repped by Sugar23, WME, weintraub | tobin, and All Things Possible.

Flockhart is best known for her starring role in the Fox legal dramedy “Ally McBeal,” on which she starred for five seasons and earned three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. She most recently played Cat Grant in the CW’s DC series “Supergirl.” She also starred in the ABC drama series “Brothers & Sisters” from 2006-2011.

Flockhart is repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season of “Feud.” Jon Robin Baitz will write the new season and serve as showrunner. Watts will executive produce in addition to starring. Murphy will executive produce via Ryan Murphy Productions along with Dede Gardner of Plan B, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall. 20th Television is the studio.

It was originally reported that the new season of “Feud” was meant to focus on Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, though that concept was eventually abandoned. The first season of “Feud” aired back in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. That season focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”