‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale Pulled by CBS in Wake of Texas Elementary School Shooting

CBS has pulled the Season 4 finale of “FBI” in light of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that saw over a dozen children murdered on Tuesday.

The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting. The official synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

A repeat of “FBI” will air in the finale’s place. A new airdate for the finale has yet to be determined.

Tuesday’s shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott, 14 students and one teacher were killed by the gunman, whom Abbott named as Salvador Romas. Romas is also dead and it is believed that he was killed by responding officers. Romas also allegedly shot his own grandmother before he went to Robb Elementary.

This is the latest deadly mass shooting in the United States in recent weeks. On May 14, an 18 year old man entered the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, and proceeded to murder 10 people. That gunman posted a lengthy manifesto prior to the shooting, which he also livestreamed on Twitch. He espoused racist ideology, indicating that he had planned to target the Black community. He also included references to the so-called great replacement theory.

Per the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 200 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 alone. The organization defines a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.