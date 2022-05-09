‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: International’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Renewed for Two New Seasons Each at CBS

CBS has renewed the “FBI” dramas — “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” — for two more seasons each.

The Dick Wolf-created “FBI” franchise has been a major source of ratings success for CBS. Their back-to-back airings have made CBS the No. 1 primetime network on Tuesdays, with each show topping its respective time slot.

Wolf executive produces each “FBI” series alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produces the trio in association with CBS studios. Paramount Global Content distributes.

“FBI” is currently airing its fourth season and will return for Season 5 and 6. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. Rick Eid and Alex Chapple serve as executive producers.

“FBI: International” is currently airing its first season and will return for Seasons 2 and 3. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul star. Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead and Michael Katleman serve as executive producers.

“FBI: Most Wanted” is airing its third season and has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez star. David Hudgins and Todd Arnow executive produce.

“The ‘FBIs’ are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Wolf, executive producer and “FBI” creator. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”