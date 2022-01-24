‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon to Exit After Three Seasons

After three seasons of playing Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Julian McMahon is leaving CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted.” The star of the “FBI” spinoff produced by Dick Wolf is scheduled to film his final episode this week, with the installment to air on March 8.

A source close to production tells Variety a new “FBI: Most Wanted” character is expected to be introduced later in the season to fill McMahon’s slot.

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement to Variety. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

In his own statement, Wolf added: “We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him, and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

McMahon stars on “FBI: Most Wanted” alongside Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

The “FBI” spinoff is executive produced by Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Jankowski. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Deadline first reported that McMahon is leaving “FBI: Most Wanted.”