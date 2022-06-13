SonyLIV Picks Up ‘Tanaav,’ Indian Adaptation of ‘Fauda’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tanaav,” the Indian adaptation of hit Israeli series “Fauda,” will debut on streamer SonyLIV.

Set in Kashmir in 2017 and shot on locations there, “Tanaav,” which means tension, chaos, stress, tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit over 12 episodes. It is produced by Applause Entertainment, the content studio of the Aditya Birla Group, in association with Applause Productions. The socio-political action drama series is directed by Sudhir Mishra (“Serious Men”) and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn (“Hostages”).

The cast includes Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha D’souza, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth. Casting is by Mukesh Chhabra.

Danish Khan, executive VP and business head, Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV and StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India said: “ ‘Tanaav’ reaffirms our commitment towards presenting captivating and entertaining stories of depth and substance. With its compelling storyline, cinematography and stellar cast backed by Applause Entertainment and Sudhir Mishra, ‘Tanaav’ will find resonance with our viewers.”

Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, said: “A global sensation, ‘Fauda’ was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted in a new setting. We at Applause Entertainment find it immensely gratifying to bring an edge-of-the-seat drama of this calibre to Indian audiences, offering a new perspective to the human stories depicting all sides of the conflict. With filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn at the helm, backed by a stellar cast and talented writing, creative and production teams, we are excited to partner with SonyLIV to bring this show to the world. This partnership only strengthens our already strong relationship with SonyLIV after successful collaborations on ‘Scam 1992,’ ‘Avrodh,’ ‘Undekhi’ and ‘Your Honor.’ ”

Mishra added: “As a filmmaker, ‘Tanaav’ allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face.”

“Fauda” is created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios.

Issacharoff said: “We are very happy and proud to hear about ‘Tanaav,’ the Indian version of ‘Fauda.’ It’s a true honor for us to learn how ‘Fauda’ succeeded to touch the hearts of so many people from all over the world and especially in India.”