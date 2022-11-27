‘Fauda’ Creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff Planning New Indian Collaborations

Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the creators and executive producers of hit Israeli espionage thriller “Fauda,” say that they are planning to collaborate on multiple productions in India.

These would be in addition to “Tanaav,“ the Indian adaptation of “Fauda” by Applause Entertainment that is currently airing on Sony Liv.

The executives were in Goa on Sunday, attending the 53rd International Film Festival of India, for the Asian premiere of the first episode of season four “Fauda.” The show uploads to Netflix in January 2023.

“Our company is now looking for more and more international content, not Israeli, not necessarily American, but international content. We are already working on a kind of an Indian story, that we cannot talk about too much. We’re also looking for more content that will come out of this continent,” Issacharoff told Variety.

Raz said, “We want to bring together creators and producers from Israel and India to make good stories. This could be in combination with Indian production companies too.”

Issacharoff said, “As a content production company, we understand the potential of collaborating with Indian creators, producers and talents, because the size of the Indian market is huge and there is a lot of potential here.”

The co-creators confirmed that their Faraway Road Productions company is expanding under Candle Media ownership. “We are doing a lot now. We just finished a new show, a spy story, for Showtime,” said Issacharoff. Raz said, “We also have two other big projects with Netflix — a big movie and a new show. Big names are going to be part of it. It’s based on a story that happened in Israel, but it’s written as an American story.”

Issacharoff said that the company is also preparing a story about an Indian man who moved to the U.K., also with big talents attached. The company’s Antoine Fuqua directed “Siege of Bethlehem” is progressing slowly.



“There are so many different great stories that have been getting to us in the last few years, and we’re so thankful for that because, in the end, we love to tell stories. Lior loves acting too, so we are both fulfilling our dreams,” Issacharoff said.

Of “Tanaav,” the pair said, “We have seen the trailer and we had seen the scripts at the beginning, so we know all about the story. We heard it’s very good and that people are watching it.” They are also looking at possible options for “Fauda” adaptation in the U.K., said Raz, who also plays the show’s lead character Doron.

At IFFI, Raz and Issacharoff also participated in a panel conversation on “Storytelling in The Era of Global Entertainment” along with Hindi film actor Rajkumar Rao and Monika Shergill, VP of content, Netflix India.