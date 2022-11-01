‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

“Fate: The Winx Saga” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons.

Series showrunner Brian Young made the announcement in an Instagram post. Variety has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update this story should they respond.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

“Fate: The Winx Saga” originally debuted on Netflix in January 2021, with Season 2 launching in September 2022. The series is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon “Winx Club.” The cast included Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier among many others.

Young created the series in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures also executive produce along with Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

