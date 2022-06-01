‘Fatal Attraction’ Paramount+ Series Casts Amanda Peet (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Peet has joined the “Fatal Attraction” TV series adaptation coming to Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively.

Peet joins previously announced series stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in the series. The series is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will explore fatal attraction and the themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

Peet will star as Beth Gallagher, a loyal wife, loving mother and successful small business owner whose world unravels when her husband Dan’s (Jackson) indiscretion threatens to destroy their life together. Anne Archer played Beth in the film, for which she earned both an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination.

Peet most recently created the Netflix dramedy series “The Chair” starring Sandra Oh. She is also known for her starring roles in shows like “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” “Brockmire,” “Togetherness,” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” Her feature starring roles include “The Whole Nine Yards” and its sequel, “Something’s Gotta Give,” and “Syriana.”

She is repped by Gersh, Entertainment 360, and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Kevin J. Hynes shares a co-story credit with Cunningham and will also executive produce. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television. Silver Tree will executive produce and direct. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

“Fatal Attraction” was based on the short film “Diversion” by James Dearden, who wrote the screenplay for the feature. The film became a box office smash upon its debut in 1987, grossing over $320 million worldwide.