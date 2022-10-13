‘Fargo’ Season 5 at FX Adds Four to Cast

“Fargo” Season 5 is rounding out its main cast with five new additions.

David Rysdahl (“Oppenheimer,” “Nine Days,” “Dead Pigs”), Sam Spruell (“The North Water,” “Small Axe,” “Outlaw King”), Jessica Pohly (“SMILF,” “Goliath”), and Nick Gomez (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “The Walking Dead”) have all joined the fifth season of the FX anthology series.

They join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani.

The official description of the fifth season of the show states, “Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Rysdahl will play Wayne Lyon. Spruell will play Ole Munch. Pohly will play Agent Meyer. Gomez will play Agent Joaquin. All other character details are being kept under wraps.

Rysdahl is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Viewpoint and Granderson Des Rochers. Spruell is repped by Lou Coulson Associates and Luber Roklin. Pohly is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Gomez is repped by KMR Talent.

Noah Hawley created “Fargo” and also serves as director and executive producer on the series via his 26 Keys production company. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film upon which the show is based. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures also executive produces along with Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

“Fargo” first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for Season 1 back in 2014.

(Pictured, from left to right: David Rhysdahl, Jessica Pohly, Nick Gomez, Sam Spruell)