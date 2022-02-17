‘Fargo’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

“Fargo” has officially been renewed for Season 5 at FX.

Season 4 of the critically-acclaimed anthology series from Noah Hawley aired in 2020. It was widely expected it would be back for a fifth but nothing had been announced until now.

Per FX, the fifth season will take place in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Hawley created “Fargo” and also serves as director and executive producer on the series. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film upon which the show is based. Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures also executive produces. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of ‘Fargo’ and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.

“Fargo” first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for Season 1 back in 2014.