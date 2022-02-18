‘Fallout’ TV Series at Amazon Casts Walton Goggins

The “Fallout” TV series at Amazon has cast Walton Goggins in a lead role, Variety has learned.

Like the video games on which it is based, the “Fallout” series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

Amazon had no comment on the character Goggins will play in the series. According to sources, he will play a character based on the ghouls from the games. Ghouls are humans who have been horribly disfigured due to exposure to radiation, but are also largely immune to radiation and nuclear fallout as a result.

Goggins is a highly versatile actor known for playing a wide range of roles. He received an Emmy nomination for playing the character Boyd Crowder in the hit series “Justified.” He also starred in the FX series “The Shield” as Det. Shane Vendrell and played the transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam in FX’s outlaw biker drama “Sons of Anarchy.” He currently appears in the HBO comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones” after previously starring in the comedy series “Vice Principals” for the premium cabler. He also played the lead role in the CBS sitcom “The Unicorn.”

On the film side, he is known for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained” as well as features like “Fatman,” “Them That Follow,” and “Lincoln.”

He is repped by ICM and Darris Hatch Management & Production.

Production on “Fallout” is scheduled to begin later this year. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce via Kilter Films under their Amazon overall deal, with Nolan also set to direct the first episode of the series. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The first “Fallout” game was released in 1997. The most recent installment in the franchise, the prequel “Fallout 76,” was released in 2018. The games have proven incredibly popular throughout their run and have been met with positive reviews by both critics and fans.