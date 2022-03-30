‘Fallout’ TV Series at Amazon Casts ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Ella Purnell in Lead Role

Ella Purnell has been cast in a lead role of the upcoming “Fallout” TV series at Amazon, Variety has learned.

Like the video games on which it is based, the “Fallout” series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

Purnell joins previously announced cast member Walton Goggins in the series. As with Goggins, Amazon had no comment on the character Purnell would be playing. According to sources, however, her character is described as upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous.

Purnell currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Showtime drama series “Yellowjackets,” which was renewed for a second season back in December, and lends her voice to the Nickelodeon series “Star Trek: Prodigy.” She recently starred in the Zack Snyder Netflix film “Army of the Dead.” Her other film credits include “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” while her past TV credits include shows such as “Sweetbitter,” “Ordeal by Innocence,” and “Belgravia.”

She is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group, and Sloane Offer.

Production on “Fallout” is scheduled to begin later this year. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce via Kilter Films under their Amazon overall deal, with Nolan also set to direct the first episode of the series. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.