Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators Gives a First Look at Its Vault 33

Welcome to Vault 33!

Amazon’s upcoming “Fallout” TV series, adapted from the popular, post-apocalyptic video game series, has gotten its first look, and it appears to take place, at least partly, in the underground bunker called Vault 33.

Released by Amazon on Tuesday, which also marked the 25th anniversary of the “Fallout” video game franchise, the first-look image shows the backs of two characters who are dressed in the iconic “Fallout” blue-and-yellow jumpsuits. They are both staring at the massive vault’s open door, which leads to a blindingly bright hole to the outside world. In the “Fallout” world, citizens sheltered in underground vaults to keep safe from nuclear radiation, wasteland mutants and deadly bandits. In the games, Vault 33 is located in San Diego and is one of the smaller shelters, with only six people being allowed inside.

Like the “Fallout” video games on which it is based, the Amazon series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

“Fallout” will star Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle Maclachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

The “Fallout” show is developed and written by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously created HBO’s dystopian sci-fi series “Westworld,” through their Kilter Films banner, in association with Amazon and “Fallout” video game studios Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Nolan and Joy executive produce alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Lionsgate is also executive producing the series.

