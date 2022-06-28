‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Casts Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Fallout” TV series adaptation at Amazon has added Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten to its cast as series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.

The trio join previously announced cast members Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins in the series version of the popular video game franchise. As with past casting announcements, exact details on who the new additions will be playing are being kept under wraps.

Like the video games on which it is based, the “Fallout” series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

MacLachlan is an iconic actor of the big and small screen, known for his work with David Lynch in projects like “Twin Peaks” (both the original and the Showtime revival), “Dune,” and “Blue Velvet.” On TV, he is also known for playing the mayor of Portland in the comedy series “Portlandia” and recently appeared in the Peacock limited series “Joe vs. Carole.” He is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and attorney Alan Wertheimer.

Mendes-Jones completed their training at the Identity School of Acting in 2021. They will next be seen in the Netflix feature “Havoc” alongside Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant. They will also have a recurring role in Season 2 of “The Wheel of Time,” also at Amazon. They are repped by IAG.

Moten most recently appeared in the feature “Father Stu” opposite Mark Wahlberg and will next be seen in the Apple film “Emancipation” starring Will Smith. His past credits include shows like “Disjointed,” “Next,” “The Night Of,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.” He is repped by Gersh.

Production on “Fallout” is scheduled to begin later this year. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce via Kilter Films under their Amazon overall deal, with Nolan also set to direct the first episode of the series. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.