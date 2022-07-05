Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Schedule: Premiere Dates for NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and the CW

Halfway through Summer, networks are already gearing up for fall TV.

While it will still be a few months until broadcasters NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and the CW air their new and returning fall series, the networks have revealed the debut dates for the shows on their respective lineups.

Below Variety has rounded up the premiere dates for broadcast TV’s fall 2022 shows, which kicks off with the Season 3 premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” on The CW Aug. 31, and concludes with the return of “Young Rock” and the premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez” on NBC on Nov. 4. In between, dozens of other comedies and dramas will start up on CBS, ABC and the CW as well.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

8 p.m. – “DC’s Stargirl,” The CW

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

8 p.m. – “Monarch,” Fox

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 p.m. – “The Voice,” NBC

8 p.m. – “9-1-1,” Fox

8 p.m. – “The Neighborhood,” CBS

8:30 p..m – “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS

9 p.m. – “The Cleaning Lady,” Fox

9 p..m – “NCIS,” CBS

10 p.m. – “Quantum Leap,” NBC

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 p.m. – “FBI,” CBS

8 p.m. – “The Resident,” Fox

9 p.m. – “FBI: International,” CBS

10 p.m. – “New Amsterdam,” NBC

10 p.m. – “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 p.m. – “The Conners,” ABC

8 p.m. – “Survivor,” CBS

8 p.m. – “Chicago Med,” NBC

8 p.m. – “The Masked Singer,” Fox

8:30 p.m. – “The Goldbergs,” ABC

9 p.m. – “Chicago Fire,” NBC

9 p.m. – “Lego Masters,” Fox

9 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary,” ABC

9:31 p.m. – “Home Economics,” ABC

10 p.m. – “The Amazing Race,” CBS

10 p.m. – “Big Sky,” ABC

10 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.,” NBC

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

8 p.m. – “Law & Order,” NBC

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8 p.m. – “Shark Tank,” ABC

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. – “The Simpsons,” Fox

8 p.m. – “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” ABC

8:30 p.m. – “The Great North,” Fox

9 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC

9 p.m. – “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox

9:30 p.m. – “Family Guy,” Fox

10 p.m. – “The Rookie,” ABC

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. – “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC

9 p.m. – “La Brea,” NBC

10 p.m. – “The Rookie: Feds,” ABC

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8 p.m. – “Hell’s Kitchen,” Fox

8 p.m. – “Young Sheldon,” CBS

8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts,” CBS

9 p.m. – “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox

9 p.m. – “So Help Me Todd,” CBS

9:30 p.m. “Call Me Kat,” Fox

10 p.m. – “CSI: Vegas,” CBS

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC

8 p.m. – “Family Law,” The CW

8:30 p.m. – “The Equalizer,” CBS

9:00 p.m. – “Coroner,” The CW

9:30 p.m. – “East New York,” CBS

MONDAY, OCT. 3

10 p.m. – “The Good Doctor,” ABC

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

9 p.m. – “The Real Love Boat,” CBS

9 p.m. – “Kung Fu,” The CW

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8 p.m. – “Station 19,” ABC

8 p.m. – “Walker,” The CW

9 p.m. – “Walker, Independence,” The CW

9 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC

10:01 p.m. – “Alaska Daily,” ABC

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.,” CBS

9 p.m. – “Fire Country,” CBS

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods,” CBS

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS

MONDAY, OCT. 10

8 p.m. – “All American,” The CW

9 p.m. – “All American: Homecoming,” The CW

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

8 p.m. – “The Winchesters,” The CW

9 p.m. – “Professionals,” The CW

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

8 p.m. – “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” The CW

9 p.m. – “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” The CW

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

8 p.m. – “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars,” The CW

9 p.m. – “World’s Funniest Animals,” The CW

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

8 p.m. – “Lopez vs. Lopez,” NBC

8:30 p.m. – “Young Rock,” NBC