Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Schedule: Premiere Dates for NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and the CW

Halfway through Summer, networks are already gearing up for fall TV.
While it will still be a few months until broadcasters NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and the CW air their new and returning fall series, the networks have revealed the debut dates for the shows on their respective lineups.
Below Variety has rounded up the premiere dates for broadcast TV’s fall 2022 shows, which kicks off with the Season 3 premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” on The CW Aug. 31, and concludes with the return of “Young Rock” and the premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez” on NBC on Nov. 4. In between, dozens of other comedies and dramas will start up on CBS, ABC and the CW as well.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
8 p.m. – “DC’s Stargirl,” The CW
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
8 p.m. – “Monarch,” Fox
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8 p.m. – “The Voice,” NBC
8 p.m. – “9-1-1,” Fox
8 p.m. – “The Neighborhood,” CBS
8:30 p..m – “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS
9 p.m. – “The Cleaning Lady,” Fox
9 p..m – “NCIS,” CBS
10 p.m. – “Quantum Leap,” NBC
10 p.m. – “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
8 p.m. – “FBI,” CBS
8 p.m. – “The Resident,” Fox
9 p.m. – “FBI: International,” CBS
10 p.m. – “New Amsterdam,” NBC
10 p.m. – “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8 p.m. – “The Conners,” ABC
8 p.m. – “Survivor,” CBS
8 p.m. – “Chicago Med,” NBC
8 p.m. – “The Masked Singer,” Fox
8:30 p.m. – “The Goldbergs,” ABC
9 p.m. – “Chicago Fire,” NBC
9 p.m. – “Lego Masters,” Fox
9 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary,” ABC
9:31 p.m. – “Home Economics,” ABC
10 p.m. – “The Amazing Race,” CBS
10 p.m. – “Big Sky,” ABC
10 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.,” NBC
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
8 p.m. – “Law & Order,” NBC
9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC
10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
8 p.m. – “Shark Tank,” ABC
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
8 p.m. – “The Simpsons,” Fox
8 p.m. – “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” ABC
8:30 p.m. – “The Great North,” Fox
9 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC
9 p.m. – “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox
9:30 p.m. – “Family Guy,” Fox
10 p.m. – “The Rookie,” ABC
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 p.m. – “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC
9 p.m. – “La Brea,” NBC
10 p.m. – “The Rookie: Feds,” ABC
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
8 p.m. – “Hell’s Kitchen,” Fox
8 p.m. – “Young Sheldon,” CBS
8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts,” CBS
9 p.m. – “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox
9 p.m. – “So Help Me Todd,” CBS
9:30 p.m. “Call Me Kat,” Fox
10 p.m. – “CSI: Vegas,” CBS
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
7 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC
8 p.m. – “Family Law,” The CW
8:30 p.m. – “The Equalizer,” CBS
9:00 p.m. – “Coroner,” The CW
9:30 p.m. – “East New York,” CBS
MONDAY, OCT. 3
10 p.m. – “The Good Doctor,” ABC
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
9 p.m. – “The Real Love Boat,” CBS
9 p.m. – “Kung Fu,” The CW
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
8 p.m. – “Station 19,” ABC
8 p.m. – “Walker,” The CW
9 p.m. – “Walker, Independence,” The CW
9 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC
10:01 p.m. – “Alaska Daily,” ABC
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
8 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.,” CBS
9 p.m. – “Fire Country,” CBS
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods,” CBS
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS
MONDAY, OCT. 10
8 p.m. – “All American,” The CW
9 p.m. – “All American: Homecoming,” The CW
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
8 p.m. – “The Winchesters,” The CW
9 p.m. – “Professionals,” The CW
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
8 p.m. – “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” The CW
9 p.m. – “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” The CW
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
8 p.m. – “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars,” The CW
9 p.m. – “World’s Funniest Animals,” The CW
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
8 p.m. – “Lopez vs. Lopez,” NBC
8:30 p.m. – “Young Rock,” NBC