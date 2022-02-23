‘The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder’ Gets Paramount Plus Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus has announced that its upcoming live-action “The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder” series will premiere March 31.

Season 1 of “The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder” will be made up of 13 episodes. The series follows Nickelodeon’s animated “The Fairly OddParents” program, which ran from 2001-2017 and focused on the adventures of Timmy Turner and his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, who magically granted wishes.

The latest chapter is set to focus on Timmy’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis), as the two face life in Dimmsdale with the help of the fairy godparents. In addition to Marshall and Wladis “The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder” will also star Laura Bell Bundy as Rachel Raskin, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Ty Turner and Imogen Cohen as Zina Zacarias. Original voice cast Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice Wanda and Cosmo (who remain animated in the new series), respectively.

“The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder” is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak, who also serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include “The Fairly OddParents” creator Butch Hartman, Samantha Martin, Fred Seibert and Mike Caron, who also directs the pilot.

Paramount Plus also released the official trailer for the series. Watch below.

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

TRAILERS

Acorn TV has unveiled the official trailer for “Harry Wild,” a murder mystery series starring Emmy-winner Jane Seymour as Harriet Wild, a university professor who becomes a victim of a violent mugging. While Harriet recovers at the home of her son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), she starts to get involved in the cases he investigates as a senior police detective, and ends up teaming up with her own mugger Fergus (Rohan Nedd) to solve a series of crimes inspired by literary fiction. Stuart Graham and Amy Huberman round out the cast of the show, which is created and written by David Logan, who executive produced along with Seymour, Dan March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, James Flynn, Morgan O’Sullivan, David McLoughlin, Jo Spain, Bea Tammer, Catherine Mackin, Claus Wunn and Frank Seyberth. The series premieres with two episodes on April 4, and two new episodes will stream weekly through April 25.

STREAMING

Live TV streaming service Philo has struck a deal with entertainment company Kin on its first original show, “Boss Moves,” with “Love and Hip-Hop” star Rasheeda Frost. The series will be available on Philo, as well as Kin’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. In addition, Philo will be streaming more than 65 hours of Kin’s women’s lifestyle content, including “Heart of the Batter” with Jordin Sparks. “Boss Moves” is set to premiere in April and sees Frost going behind the scenes of her many financial forays, including real estate, restaurants and fashion. The show will feature 12 30-minute episodes and will begin shooting this month.

PROMOTIONS

Saloon Media announced today the appointment of Betty Orr to the role of senior vice president of production, after previously serving as head of production. Orr joined Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, in 2013 and has recently served as an EP on “Canada’s Drag Race” and “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer” on Amazon Prime Video. The company also announced the new hires of Pam McNair in the role of production executive and Elizabeth St. Philip in the role of senior producer. Both previously worked on projects with Saloon Media, including “Canada’s Drag Race” and the documentary “9/11 Kids,” respectively.

LATE NIGHT

John Heilemann, Mark Mckinnon, Jennifer Palmieri and Russel Howard will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Wednesday. Tyler Perry, Usher and musical guest Ari Lennox will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”