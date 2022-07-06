‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed “Evil” for a fourth season.

The series is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Katja Herbers stars as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who investigates supernatural incidents with Catholic priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and technology expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

“Evil” is now in its third season, with four episodes currently streaming. Season 3 picks up moments after the end of Season 2, when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two must navigate this fraught new reality while contending with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Creators Robert King and Michelle King serve as executive producers alongside Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“‘Evil’ continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; Season 3 currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount+. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”