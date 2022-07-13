‘Everything’s Trash’ Helmers Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff Extend Overall Deal at ABC Signature

“Everything’s Trash” creator and star Phoebe Robinson and showrunner Jonathan Groff have both extended their overall deal with ABC Signature. “Everything’s Trash,” their comedy series based on Robinson’s essay collection “Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay,” premieres on Freeform on July 13 and streams on Hulu the next day.

Robinson, via her Tiny Productions banner, will continue to develop and produce projects across all Disney platforms for the studio.

“I’m so happy to continue my relaysh with ABC Signature, three years and counting, which is longer than some marriages. Hey-o!” said Robinson. “In all seriousness, having their support in launching my new show, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ has meant the world to me, and I cannot wait to birth other TV babies with the studio as my doula. Lol. What?”

“It’s been a fantastic partnership with Phoebe and we are thrilled to extend it,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We can’t wait for everyone to see her brilliance in full force in her new series, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ on Freeform.”

Along with showrunning and executive producing “Everything’s Trash,” Groff serves as an executive producer on “This Fool” for Hulu.

“Jon Groff has been a superstar on the studio team for more than a decade,” said Davis. “He is the definition of a ‘go-to guy,’ and his work on eight seasons of ‘Black-ish’ as well as our new comedy, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ has been nothing short of stellar.”

“Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor directs.