‘Everything’s Trash’ Canceled at Freeform After One Season

Freeform has canceled comedian Phoebe Robinson’s comedy series “Everything’s Trash,” Variety has confirmed. The show premiered on July 13 and ran for 10 episodes leading to the Sept. 7 series finale.

Based on Robinson’s 2018 book entitled “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay,” the comedy followed 30-something famously outspoken podcaster Phoebe (Robinson), who is said to “make her mark on the culture while living a broke and pleasantly messy life in Brooklyn. After her seemingly perfect older brother declares for public office, she’s then forced to embark on her adulting journey.” Nneka Okafor (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Toccara Cash (“Station 19”), Jordan Carlos (“The Nighly Show with Larry Wilmore”), and Moses Storm (“Arrested Development”) also starred.

In addition to creating and writing the series, Robinson also served as an executive producer alongside Jonathan Groff. Jose Acevedo and Lauren Bans co-executive produced. Laura Gutin executive produced with Chioke Nassor, who also directed an episode. Carlos, Tom Ragazzo, Karl Frankenfield were attached as producers. Thomas M. Bolger joined the project as an associate producer. ABC Signature produced the series in collaboration with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations.

After putting in sophomore season orders for “Cruel Summer” and “Single Drunk Female,” the cancellation leaves Freeform with only five original scripted programs on its slate. Other shows include “Grown-ish” and “Good Trouble” (both of which will pick up with their fifth seasons), and the upcoming “The Watchful Eye.”

