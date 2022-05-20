BBC’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Sets Release Date, Debuts Trailer

The BBC has set a release date for “Everything I Know About Love,” the adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s book of the same name.

The full season will debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on June 7.

The seven episode season, which was written and created by Alderton, was directed by China Moo-Young (“Pennyworth”). It stars Emma Appleton (“Pistol”) as Maggie, Bel Powley (“The Morning Show”) as Birdy, Marli Siu (“Alex Rider”) as Nell and Aliyah Odoffin as Amara.

Rounding out the cast are Connor Finch (“Professor T”) as Street, Jordan Peters (“Gangs of London”) as Neil and Ryan Bown (“A Beautiful Request”) as Nathan.

The romantic comedy drama was produced by Working Title Television which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Everything I Know About Love” is set in 2012 in London, where a house-share in North London serves as the locale for “an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.” As the protagonists grow up, can they maintain their friendship?

Sharing the first look images on Twitter earlier this year, Alderton wrote: “Here’s a first look at my upcoming TV show ‘Everything I Know About Love’ — a romantic comedy drama about female friendship. It’s got my whole entire heart in it and I cannot wait for you to meet these four girls.”

The series is executive produced by Alderton, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television and Jo McClellan for the BBC. Simon Maloney produces.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is distributing the series internationally.

Check out the trailer below: