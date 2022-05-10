‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins Michelle Yeoh in Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Hsu is set for a guest starring role in Disney+ series “American Born Chinese,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The role reunites Hsu with previously announced cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, with whom Hsu starred in the hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, the series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout.

Hsu will appear as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, who works in a modern day jewelry shop along with her magical dog. Yeoh is set to play Guanyin, an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion. Quan will play Freddy Wong, a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom.

Hsu earned strong reviews for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which recently crossed the $35 million mark at the box office. Per Variety‘s Rebecca Rubin, the film is one of the first pandemic-era indie releases to benefit from a platform release strategy. Hsu is also known for playing Mei in the popular Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which debuted its fourth season earlier this year. Her other TV roles include the Hulu series “The Path” and the upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face.” She will next be seen in untitled Adele Lim comedy feature currently in the works at Lionsgate.

She is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero, and Shelter PR.

“American Born Chinese” is written and executive produced by Kelvin Yu, who also serves as showrunner. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, Erin O’Malley, and Yang also executive produce. Destin Daniel Cretton serves as director and executive producer. The series also reunites Cretton and Yeoh, who previously worked together on the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “American Born Chinese” is produced by 20th Television. Mar and Kasdan were previously executive producers on the ABC comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat.” They and their Detective Agency production company are currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.