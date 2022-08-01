‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Duo Teams With Nathan Min, Steven Yeun & A24 on Showtime Comedy Pilot

Showtime has ordered a comedy pilot that hails from Nathan Min, Daniels, Steven Yeun, and A24, Variety has learned.

The half-hour pilot is titled “Mason.” Min created the project and will also executive produce and star. It is based on his life. The show is described as a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world.

Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan) will direct and executive produce with Yeun also executive producing. A24 is the studio. Daniels are best known for writing and directing the A24 feature “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which recently crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. Daniels’ producing partner Jonathan Wang will also executive produce. Yeun executive produces under his Universal Remote banner along with Adam Kopp.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today.” said Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of original programming for global scripted. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. MASON has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Daniels other credits include critically-acclaimed films like “Swiss Army Man” and shows like Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and the Comedy Central series “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.”

They are repped by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.

Yeun has previously worked with A24 on the films “Minari” and “The Humans,” the former of which saw him earn Oscar, SAG, and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations. A24 is also producing the upcoming Netflix series “Beef,” in which Yeun will star and executive produce. His other recent film credits include Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Sorry to Bother You.” On the TV side, he is best known for his role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and has since been in shows like “Tuca & Bertie,” “Invincible,” and “Final Space.”

He is repped by CAA, Principal, Gotham, and Hansen Jacobson.

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian. He was previously supervising producer on “Ten Year Old Tom” and also worked as a co-producer “Joe Pera Talks with You.” He began his career as a sketch writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves.