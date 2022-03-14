Evan Rachel Wood Addresses Marilyn Manson’s Lawsuit for the First Time: ‘I’m Not Scared’

Evan Rachel Wood appeared on “The View” ahead of her two-part documentary “Rising Phoenix” debuting on HBO this week and stood defiant against a recent lawsuit Marilyn Manson filed against her. “I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I’m not scared,” Wood said. “I am sad, because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes though, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward. This was expected.”

“I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out,” Wood continued. “This is clearly timed before the documentary…I’m not doing this [film] to clear my name. I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him. So people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I’m steady as a rock.”

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, filed a lawsuit against Wood earlier this month. The musician citied defamation over Wood’s sexual abuse allegations against him and called them a “malicious falsehood.” In the new documentary “Rising Phoenix,” the first part of which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Wood reflects on her sexual abuse allegations against Manson and meets survivors who also spoke out against the musician.

“Rising Phoenix” made headlines out of Sundance for including Wood saying she was “essentially raped on-camera” while filming the 2007 music video for Manson’s “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” The video features Wood having sex with Manson while fake blood rains down on them. Wood was 19 years old when she filmed the music video and alleges that she was fed absinthe on set to the point that she was barely conscious to object when Manson had sex with her on camera.

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses,” Manson’s attorney Howard King told Variety following the documentary’s Sundance debut.

The second part of “Rising Phoenix” recently garnered attention for a section in which Wood says Manson told her to make him dinner right after she got an abortion. Wood became pregnant with Manson’s child while making the 2011 HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce.”

“He flew out for the abortion. I was just so scared and sad,” Wood says in the documentary. “I obviously believe in a woman’s right to choose, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t devastating…The second it was over [he] was like, ‘Make me dinner.’ And I remember being like, ‘I’m supposed to be resting — my body has gone through this trauma, there’s aftermath here.’ And he didn’t care.”

Wood also alleges in the second part of the documentary that Manson “refused to wear a condom, ever” during their relationship, adding, “And it was very much sex on demand, and it was going to cause more problems if I said no. You don’t have time to use birth control when somebody’s just penetrating you while you’re asleep or if they’ve given you a pill that made you black out.”

HBO will premiere “Phoenix Rising” on back-to-back nights. Part 1, “Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall,” debuts Tuesday, March 15. Part 2, “Phoenix Rising: Stand Up,” debuts Wednesday, March 16. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, March 15.