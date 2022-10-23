CAA Signs ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim

Eva Pilgrim. one of the co-anchors of ABC News’ weekend edition of “Good Morning America,” has signed with CAA for representation.

Pilgrim is also a correspondent at ABC News, who joined the Walt Disney-backed organization in 2015. She has logged stints at Philadelphia’s WPVI; Indianapolis’ WXIN;’ Charlotte’s WJZY and WVVA in Beckley, West Virginia.

Pilgrim was named a co-anchor for the weekend version of the ABC News morning program in 2018. Among the stories she has tackled at ABC News are the 2017 protests in Charlottesville and reaction in Minnesota’s to the death of the iconoclastic musician Prince. She has also gone on location for ABC News covering big hurricanes.

ABC News in 2019 unveiled plans to double the hours of “GMA’s” Saturday broadcast, with initial efforts calling for the show to air starting at 8 a.m. in nearly 100 markets, including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Pilgrim published her first children’s book, “Walter Does His Best,” a story about a French bulldog who teaches people how to be kind, in 2021.

Pilgrim was born in Seoul, South Korea, in a military family and grew up moving around the world.