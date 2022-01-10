‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Draws Series High 2.4 Million Viewers

The “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere drew 2.4 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, a series high for the Zendaya-led drama series, according to WarnerMedia.

The “Euphoria” premiere marked “the strongest digital premiere night performance for any episode of an HBO series since the HBO Max launch and a series-record more than double the Season 1 premiere.” The network also stated that digital viewing had an uptick more than nine times higher than the Season 1 premiere and nearly four times higher than the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere also debuted to a viewership nearly 10 times higher than both special “Euphoria” episodes that debuted last year.

“Euphoria” returned Sunday after a lengthy hiatus following its August 2019 first-season finale, which was broken up a bit by the release of two standalone specials last winter that were taped with limited cast and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-episode second season of “Euphoria” follows the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, focusing on 17 year old Rue (Zendaya), who must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

Along with Emmy winner Zendaya, “Euphoria” Season 2 stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

“Euphoria” is created, written and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Additional executive producers include Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. Kenneth Yu is a producer. Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss and Julio Perez are co-producers. “Euphoria” comes from A24 and is based on the Israeli series of the same name.

“Euphoria” will debut new episodes on Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.