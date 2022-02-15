‘Euphoria’ Hits Another Series High With 5.1 Million Viewers Despite Super Bowl LVI Competition

“Euphoria” hit another series high with Episode 6 of its second season on Sunday, drawing 5.1 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, a 20% increase from last week and up 45% from the season average. That number was reached despite the HBO drama airing opposite Super Bowl LVI on NBC.

As Variety previously exclusively reported, “Euphoria’s” Season 2 per-episode-viewership average was already up nearly 100% from its first season after airing just its first four episodes.

Per HBO, on Sunday, “‘Euphoria’ ranked as the No. 1 title on HBO Max in the U.S. for the fifth week in a row and the top series globally (including HBO Max viewership in LatAm and Europe.) ‘Euphoria’ was the No. 1 most social and No. 1 most talked about broadcast when excluding the Super Bowl. Episode 1 is now tracking at 16.7 million viewers across platforms, just over 2.5x the average audience of Season 1 (6.6 million viewers per episode).”

Now, to be clear, the “Euphoria” viewership Sunday still pales in comparison to the Los Angeles Rams’ defeat over the Cincinnati Bengals, which drew more than 112 million viewers across multiple platforms. But it’s still a very impressive number for the 9 p.m. show to hit, and even more impressive to reach another series high vs. NBC’s Super Bowl LVI, which aired from 6:30 p.m. to 10:09 p.m. ET.

“Euphoria” Season 2 takes place amidst the intertwining lives of high schoolers in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

The series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

“Euphoria” is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Executive producers also include Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni and Yoram Mokady.

The drama hails from A24 and is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.