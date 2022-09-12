Estrella Media Hires NBCUniversal’s Enrique Guillen As New Chief Content Officer

Estrella Media has hired former NBCUniversal exec Enrique Guillen to serve as the company’s new chief content officer. Guillen will report to Estrella Media CEO Peter Markham and be based in Burbank.

At Estella Media, Guillen will oversee U.S. domestic and global content strategy for the company’s TV, streaming, digital, audio, events and digital businesses, including developing, producing, and acquiring all television and film content, overseeing network and station programming, news, sports, digital content, and studio productions. He’ll also handle international distribution of Estrella Media content.

“Enrique brings impeccable credentials as a leading executive in global content development and distribution, and he is a perfect fit to help our company accelerate our leadership position,” said Markham. “We look forward to Enrique taking a prominent role in helping us plot our next phase of growth as the changes taking place in our industry present unprecedented opportunities for Estrella Media.”

At NBCUniversal, Guillen served as exec VP, commercial strategy and international development for Universal Studio Group. As head of global formats, he oversaw the team in charge of international sales and production of NBCUniversal formats around the world. Projects he worked on include “Supertitlan,” in co-production with the Mexico’s Dopamine, and the 10-episode series “The Americas,” a natural history production for NBC and Peacock, in association with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Prior to that, Guillen was one of the founding executives of the Universal Television Alternative Studio. As EVP of alternative development and production, he handled the development, launch and international rollout of shows such as “World of Dance,” “Titan Games,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “The Wall,” produced in over 25 countries.

Guillen first joined NBC Entertainment as senior VP of alternative programming, where he worked on shows including “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Last Comic Standing.” Before that, he was based at Telemundo Studios, Guillen began his career as a journalist and investigative producer for Univision News.

“At the current inflection point of our industry, Estrella Media’s agility and array of content-making and distribution assets offer a unique opportunity to foster growth and create a domestic and international footprint across broadcast, streaming, digital, and audio businesses,” Guillen said. “I’m excited to join the entrepreneurial team at Estrella Media to shape a forward-looking content strategy that is deeply relevant to U.S. Latinx audiences and connects the community’s universal values with global audiences.”