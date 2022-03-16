Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes Series ‘The Essex Serpent’ Sets Apple TV Plus Release Date, Unveils New Image

Tome Hiddleston and Claire Danes starrer “The Essex Serpent” has confirmed its release date.

The series, based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name, will debut globally on Apple TV Plus on May 13.

Two episodes will be released on that date with more to follow.

To accompany the news, the streamer also released a new image of “Loki” star Hiddleston and “Homeland” lead Danes dressed in period clothing walking through a desolate English countryside.

“The Essex Serpent” tells the story of Cora (played by Danes), a Victorian-era widow looking for a fresh start following her escape from an abusive marriage.

Cora relocates to a small Essex village plagued by a local superstition about a mythical serpent. There she encounters Will (Hiddleston), a trusted community leader trying to contain rumors about the beast.

Rounding out the cast are Frank Dillane (“The Girlfriend Experience”), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) Hayley Squires (“Adult Material”) and Greta Bellamacina (“This Sceptred Isle”).

BAFTA Award-nominee Clio Barnard (“Ali & Ava”) directs the series from a screenplay by fellow BAFTA Award-nominee Anna Symon (“Mrs Wilson”).

Keira Knightley was initially set to take the role of Cora before exiting the project for personal reasons.

Barnard and Symon executive produce alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. See-Saw Films (“Power of the Dog”) are producing the series for Apple TV Plus.

The series is commissioned out of the U.K. by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.