‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Season 2 Casts ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Alum Erinn Hayes

AMC announced that Erinn Hayes is set as a guest star for Season 2 of “Kevin Can F**k Himself.” Character details remain under wraps.

Hayes is best known for starring as Dr. Lola Spratt in “Chidrens Hospital,” the TheWB.com and later Adult Swim sitcom that parodies medical dramas such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “General Hospital.” She also plays Lola in “Medical Police,” Netflix’s spinoff of the series.

But another of Hayes’ prominent roles was playing Donna Gable, Kevin Gable’s (Kevin James) wife in the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.” In 2017, Hayes’s character was killed off to make room for Leah Remini to become a series regular as Vanessa Cellucci.

“The character will have passed away and we will be moving forward in time catching up at a later date,” said CBS programming boss Thom Sherman at TCA press tour when explaining why Hayes had not been cast in Season 2 of “Kevin Can Wait.” “Obviously the chemistry between Kevin and Leah was amazing in the stunt episode we did at the end of last season, and we decided we want to continue that.”

Hayes confirmed that it was not her call her call to leave the show. “True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she said on Twitter. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” debuted in June 2021. Starring Annie Murphy, the dark comedy series comments on the disposable treatment of women in sitcoms like “Kevin Can Wait,” making Hayes a fitting guest star.

Hayes is represented by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.