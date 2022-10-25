Erin Cahill Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media (EXCLUSIVE)

“A Timeless Christmas” star Erin Cahill has signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media. She has appeared in nine films for the company — eight on Hallmark Channel and one one Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries.

“I am honored to work with the legendary Hallmark family, telling beautiful stories that touch the hearts of so many people,” Cahill said in a statement to Variety. “Hallmark has been a welcoming home for me as an actress and a producer, and I look forward to sharing all the amazing things we’ve been creating together.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, adds, “Erin brings a warmth and grace to her roles that resonate so wonderfully with our viewers. She is such an authentic person and that quality, combined with her talent, are a winning combination.”

Cahill began acting in 2001 when she was cast the Pink Ranger in the “Power Rangers: Time Force” series. She has had series regular and recurring roles in ABC’s “Red Widow,” TNT’s “Saving Grace” and FOX’s “Free Ride.” She has guest starred in numerous shows, including “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Chuck,” “Supernatural,” “The Mentalist,” among others.

At Hallmark, she most recently starred in and executive produced the first original movie made for the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, “Every Time a Bell Rings.”

This year, she stars in “Christmas Bedtime Stories” alongside Charlie Weber. The film will air on Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, Oct. 29. She portrays Danielle, who is left to raise her daughter on her own after her husband goes missing in action during his deployment.

Cahill is represented by TalentWorks and Venture Entertainment Partners.