Producer and ‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Wednesday that television producer Eric Weinberg has been charged with 18 counts of sexually assaulting five women between the period of 2014 and 2019. The “Scrubs” co-executive producer and writer is out of custody after posting a $5 million bond.

The 62-year-old Weinberg was charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that Weinberg approached two women at public locations on two separate occasions in 2014 and told them he was a photographer, and in each instance, he was in communication with the victims who eventually went to his home where he is accused of sexually assaulting them. Weinberg allegedly repeated this action in 2017 with another victim. In addition, he is also accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.

“The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized. My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is here to help in the healing process to ensure all victims have the guidance and support they need on the road to recovery.”

Weinberg was arrested in Los Feliz in early July, the Los Angeles Police Department initially confirmed to Variety. He was released and re-arrested when new charges came to light. He is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 25 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, with the case having been filed for warrant on Sept. 30.

The case remains under investigation by LAPD.