‘Scrubs’ Co-Executive Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested by LAPD for Alleged Serial Sexual Assault

“Scrubs” co-executive producer Eric Weinberg has been arrested for alleged serial sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety.

Weinberg was arrested on Thursday at 12 p.m. at his residence in Los Feliz for “several sexual assaults including rape,” the LAPD said in a press release. His bail has been set at $3.225 million. According to the police, Weinberg’s arrest is related to several alleged sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area between 2012 and 2019.

In the press release, the LAPD wrote that Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.” He would “approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them,” the LAPD said. “Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Representatives for Weinberg were not able to be reached at the time of publication. When reached by Variety for comment, Weinberg’s former manager said he no longer represents him.

LAPD detectives believe that there may be victims dating back to the early 1990s. Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD at (323)561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.

According to his IMDb page, Weinberg has not worked in Hollywood since 2016, when he was an executive producer on two episodes of Epix’s “Graves.” He served as a co-executive producer on 92 episodes of comedy “Scrubs” and also worked as a producer on series “Veronica’s Closet,” “Californication,” “Death Valley,” “Men at Work” and “Anger Management.”