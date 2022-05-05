‘Equalizer’ Renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 at CBS

“The Equalizer” has been renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 at CBS.

“’The Equalizer’ continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of ‘The Equalizer’ is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

In addition to Queen Latifah, the series stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Chris Noth previously starred in the series but his character was killed off this season after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller co-developed “The Equalizer” for CBS, as the show is a remake of the 1980s series of the same name. Both serve as executive producers along with Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Competer, Joseph C. Wilson, and Richard Lindheim. Lindheim was the co-creator of the original series. Wilson and Adam Glass will serve as co-showrunners going into Season 3. Universal Television produces.

Per CBS, “The Equalizer” is averaging 9.5 million viewers per episode. It is the latest CBS scripted series to get a renewal, joining previously announced shows like “Ghosts,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Neighborhood,” “SWAT,” and “Young Sheldon.”