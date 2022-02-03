Epix Announces ‘Billy the Kid’ Premiere Date, Releases Development Slate

Epix announced that its upcoming adventure series “Billy the Kid” will premiere on April 24.

The series follows famous outlaw William H. Bonney, a.k.a. Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), from his Irish roots to his cowboy days on the American frontier, including his role in the Lincoln County War.

The news came via Epix’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s 2022 winter press tour, during which they also released a new trailer.

Epix also announced three newly greenlit docuseries: “Women Who Rock,” Season 2 of “NFL Icons” and “The Making of a Haunting: The Amityville Murders.” “Women Who Rock” is a tribute to female pioneers in the music industry and features artists including Nancy Wilson, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth and Nona Hendrix. The four-part series is from Network Entertainment. John Varvatos, Derik Murray, Jessica Hopper and Rachel Brill executive produce.

“NFL Icons” utilizes the NFL Films vault in Mount Laurel, N.J. to tell the stories of prominent players, coaches and other figures in football. Each hour-long episode profiles a single person with archived interviews and career highlights. Season 2 subjects include Walter Payton, Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson and Cris Carter. Rich Eisen serves as narrator. and NFL Films produces. Executive producers include Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder, Michael Wright and Rachel Brill, with senior coordinating producer Ken Rodgers and series producer Paul Camarata.

In four parts, “The Making of a Haunting: The Amityville Murders” covers the true history behind the scary stories told in the book and film series “The Amityville Horror.” Executive producers include Lesley Chilcott, Blaine Duncan, Brooklyn Hudson, Amanda Raymond, Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher. B17 Entertainment produces.

“I am incredibly proud of the premium programming that Epix continues to produce,” Wright said. “‘Women Who Rock,’ ‘The Amityville Murders’ and and the second season of ‘NFL Icons’ follow in the footsteps of acclaimed docuseries like ‘Laurel Canyon,’ ‘Punk’ and ‘Mr. A and Mr. M: The History of A&M Records,’ and they exemplify our brand promise to make prestigious and thought-provoking programming with the best storytellers in the industry.”

Epix also announced its new development slate. Scripted projects in development include Season 2 of “Chapelwaite,” Season 2 of “Domina,” “Hotel Cocaine,” “Black Harvest,” “American Classic,” Season 3 of “Condor” and “Tails of a London Dog-Walker.” Docuseries in development include “Sessions,” “Hollywood Black” and “San Francisco Sounds.”

“Chapelwaite” is based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Season 1 debuted in 2021, and the new season will reveal that the Boone family’s curse didn’t die with Jakub (Christopher Heyerdahl) and that De Vermis Mysteriis remains as powerful as ever. The series is executive produced by Donald De Line, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi. Epix Studios produces.

“Domina” Season 1 debuted in 2021 and chronicled the struggle for control of the Roman Empire in the wake of Caesar’s death from a female perspective. Season 2 will follow Livia Drusilla of the prominent Claudii as she fights to preserve her marriage to Caesar Augustus and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne. Simon Burke serves as creator and executive produces along with Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Morgan. Tiger Aspect Productions produces in association with Epix Studios. Epix has the U.S. rights and Banijay Rights is the worldwide distributor.

“Hotel Cocaine” tells the story of Roman Compte, the Cuban exile, CIA operative and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny. The hotel was the epicenter of the late 70’s and early 80’s Miami cocaine scene and was frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars and musicians. Epix Studios is developing, with Chris Brancato attached as writer and executive producer.

“Black Harvest “ is a noir series set in 1952 Paris, where a popular Black American author and his talented but unpublished girlfriend arrive to attend the Pan African conference but find themselves in the middle of a series of abductions and murders of Black men. What at first appear to be casualties of the drug-drenched underground jazz scene end up being a part of something much larger with potentially global consequences. Epix Studios is developing, with Carl Franklin and Ben Donald executive producing.

“American Classic” is a half-hour comedy that follows narcissistic Broadway star Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) after he suffers a public meltdown and returns to his tiny hometown and the family-run theater where he first began performing. When he arrives, he discovers that his father, the former artistic director, has slipped into a puppet-filled dementia, and that the once respected theater run by his brother (Jon Tenney) and his wife (now the town’s mayor) has become a low-rent dinner theater. Michael Hoffman, Bob Martin, Leslie Urdang, Kevin Kline, Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz are attached as executive producers. Epix Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios co-produce.

Returning for Season 3, “Condor” follows Joe Turner (Max Irons), a CIA case officer abroad who has become a foot soldier in the Agency’s Cold War against China for Africa’s substantial natural resources. But when conflict erupts in his own little corner of the continent, Joe has to prevent the proxy war from turning into World War III, even at the cost of what’s left of his soul. “Condor” Season 2 was executive produced by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Shane Elrod, Brian Walsh, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. The series is a co-production by MGM Television and Skydance Television, in association with Paramount Television.

“Tails of a London Dog-Walker” is a half-hour comedy-drama based on Kate MacDougall’s memoir “London’s Number One Dog Walking Agency,” following Kate through her work and dating life. Ella Greenhill, Emma Frost, Matthew Graham and Anne Thomopoulos will serve as executive producers, with MacDougall as associate producer. Frost and Graham’s Watford & Essex will produce in association with Epix Studios.

In four parts, “Sessions” will tell different artists’ stories from their own perspectives, using their music, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and archival material to document their careers. Sutter Road Picture Company, in association with The Kennedy/Marshall Company, is attached as the production company. Frank Marshall, Guss Wenner, Jason Fine and Alison Ellwood executive produce. Alison Ellwood directs.

“Hollywood Black,” based on historian Donald Bogle’s book of the same name, will tell the stories of the actors, writers, directors and producers who have defined Hollywood’s Black history. Justin Simien, Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi executive produce. Bogle serves as consulting producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is attached as the production company.

“San Francisco Sounds” is a two-part series about the San Francisco music scene from 1966 to 1976, focusing on the Bay Area psychedelic and protest movements. Framed by four of the most seminal music events in history, Monterey Pop, Altamont, Woodstock and The Last Waltz, the series is anticipated to include artists such as The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin with Big Brother and the Holding Company, Santana, Moby Grape, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding and Steve Miller. Frank Marshall, Jeff Pollack, Alex Gibney, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and director Alison Ellwood executive produce. Jigsaw Productions is producing in association with Amblin Television and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.