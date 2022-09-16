‘Entertainment Tonight’ Promotes Three Correspondents for Season 42

“Entertainment Tonight” has promoted three reporters to on-air correspondents: Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi have been elevated as full-time additions to the broadcast’s 42nd season.

DiLaura, Directo and Marfuggi been part of the brand’s digital team, previously serving as correspondents and producers with their work appearing across all platforms for “Entertainment Tonight.” In their new positions, the trio will take on a bigger role as on-camera personalities for the syndicated, nightly broadcast.

“Entertainment Tonight” is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, and is the longest-running and top-rated entertainment newsmagazine on television. DiLaura, Directo and Marfuggi join Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen as correspondents.

“Cassie, Denny, and Will have been a key part of the ‘ET’ brand for years, and I’m thrilled our nightly audience will see more of their talents,” said executive producer Erin Johnson in a statement. “Each of them has a passion and dedication to entertainment news that is the cornerstone of ‘ET’s’ 42-year success.”

DiLaura joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018, most recently serving as a digital correspondent, producer and co-host of “ET’s” daily digital show, “The Download,” on Mixible. She specializes in music, covering award shows such as the Grammys, CMT Awards and the CMA Awards. In 2021, she hosted the Paramount+ special, “ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow.”

Directo began his journalism career with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2010, and has been integral in the brand’s digital strategy, most recently serving as a digital correspondent and producer. He co-hosts “ET’s” “The Download” with DiLaura, and serves as on-camera talent for the brand’s Latinx and Pride verticals.

Marfuggi joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2021 as a digital correspondent and producer, after nearly two decades at E! Entertainment. Since joining “ET,” he has become crucial to the brand’s coverage of comic book properties like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and shows with huge fanbases like “The Lord of the Rings,” “House of the Dragon” and “Love Is Blind.”

“Entertainment Tonight” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Johnson serves as executive producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serving as co-executive producers.