Entertainment One Names Kris Henigman Senior Vice President of Scripted Television (EXCLUSIVE)

eOne has selected Kris Henigman as its new senior vice president of scripted television, where he will focus on the development and packaging of television projects, Variety has learned exclusively.

“I am very excited to join the amazing team at eOne. In addition to eOne’s fantastic original series slate, Hasbro has a deep well of beloved IP that I have been a massive fan of since childhood. I am thrilled to help continue bringing these projects to screen as we add to an already exciting TV slate,” said Henigman in a statement.

Prior to his appointment, Henigman served as a consultant for eOne.

“Kris has been an integral part of eOne’s TV division, and we are delighted to have him join the team officially. His breadth of experience and great working relationships across the industry will be a helpful asset as we continue to grow our business,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president of global scripted television.

Henigman joins eOne with more than 15 years’ experience in scripted television under his belt. He most recently served as director of original series at Netflix where he oversaw the strategy for sci-fi and fantasy-driven programming, including hits like the Netflix-Marvel series as well as shows like “Altered Carbon,” “The Witcher,” “Cowboy Bebop” and Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.”

He’s also credited for sourcing and developing both new and well-known IP, including “Conan the Barbarian” and “Assassin’s Creed.” Before he began working for Netflix, he worked as director of development at Valhalla Entertainment. In the role, he worked on the hit series “The Walking Dead” and developed several other pilots for multiple networks.

Henigman began his career in the entertainment industry at CAA and graduated from USC’s Marshall School of Business.