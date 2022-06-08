Kid Cudi’s Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’ Reveals Voice Cast Including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign and Vanessa Hudgens

Kid Cudi is inviting some friends along for an “Entergalactic” journey. As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the first look of the hip-hop star’s new animated series has been released, revealing the plot and full cast for the upcoming show.

Cudi, credited as Scott Mescudi, stars in the series as Jabari, a young, passionate artist who moves into his dream apartment next door to Meadow (Jessica Williams), a stylish and self-assured photographer. The show follows the two as they meet, develop a relationship and navigate their respective careers together. Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin voice the supporting cast of the series.

Cudi created the series with Ian Edelman. The two previously worked together in 2010, when Cudi played a supporting character in “How To Make It in America,” which Edelman created. The two executive produce “Entergalactic” the series, with Cudi executive producing through his Mad Solar production company. Additional executive producers include Fletcher Moules, who serves as a director for the series, Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society production banner and Maurice Williams.

“Entergalactic” will be accompanied by an album of the same name. Both the album and the show will feature music composed by Cudi’s longtime collaborators Dot da Genius and Plain Pat. The album was initially set to be Cudi’s followup to his 2016 project “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’,” before being delayed so Cudi could focus on “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” which was released in 2020.

A release date for both projects has yet to be announced. Watch the full teaser for the animated series below.