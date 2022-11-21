Endemol Shine North America’s Tamaya Petteway Regains Licensing Oversight, Chris Lucero Joins as Executive Director of Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Endemol Shine North America’s senior vice president of brand and digital partnerships Tamaya Petteway has once again added the studio’s licensing team to her purview, as NBCU and Sony vet Chris Lucero joins the Banijay-owned studio as executive director of licensing partnerships.

Petteway, who has been with Endemol Shine North America since 2015, formerly led the company’s licensing initiatives from April 2016-August 2019, and will now head up the newly named brand partnerships, licensing and digital team for the studio.

Between Petteway’s previous stint running the licensing team and now, Amber Sheppo was in the role from 2019 to 2021, then Scott Shillet was named vice president of licensing in 2021 and recently departed.

Petteway is now responsible for creating and expanding both licensing and brand partnership efforts for Endemol Shine North America’s titles. To date, she has created numerous brand partnerships across the shows “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” (Fox), “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (HGTV), “MasterChef Latinos” (Estrella), “LEGO Masters” (Fox), “Wipeout” (TBS), “The Courtship” (Peacock/NBCUniversal) and “Foodtastic” (Disney+).

Partnerships managed by Petteway include Samsung, General Mills, Blue Apron, T-Mobile, Kellogg’s, State Farm, Lexus, Mazola, Blue Diamond, Whirlpool, Burlington, Wayfair, Best Buy, Amazon and Microsoft, among others.

Lucero joins Endemol Shine North America from Rover Brand Management. He previously served in top roles with NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television and Games Workshop.

In his new role, Lucero will oversee day-to-day licensing partnerships for the studio, including deals for “MasterChef,” “Wipeout,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Deal Or No Deal.”

“Having previously led our licensing division, I’m thrilled to return to the business and build upon our team’s proven success, while continuing to lead our brand partnerships and digital initiatives here at Endemol Shine North America,” Petteway said. “And I’m delighted to have Chris join our ranks, as he brings with him a wealth of TV licensing knowledge, experience, passion, and excitement. He will clearly be a valuable member of our multi-talented group, helping us further expand our U.S. and global licensing efforts that are centered around our dynamic slate of scripted and unscripted TV properties.”