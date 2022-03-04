Endeavor Content Promotes Maggie Burkhead, Katie Giarla and Mina Baban to VP of TV Development

Maggie Burkhead, Katie Giarla and Mina Baban have each been promoted vice president of TV development at Endeavor Content. All three are based in Beverly Hills and work across the studio’s streaming and cable content while managing partnerships and joint ventures in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Scandinavia, Latin America, Korea, India, West Asia and North Africa.

“Katie, Maggie and Mina have all played integral parts in building Endeavor Content’s TV studio. Each of their tastes, talents and relationships have helped grow our business, and we are excited for this next chapter,” said Joe Hipps, Endeavor’s executive vice president of TV.

Burkhead enters the VP role after serving as director of TV. She has been at Endeavor since 2019, working on series including Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me,” Apple TV Plus’ “Roar,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lost Flowers of Alive Hart” and Disney’s Onyx Collective and Hulu’s “The Plot.” Previously, Burkhead has held roles at the National Geographic Channel and WGN America.

Giarla was previously director of TV development. She started at Endeavor in 2018 and has covered a slate including Hulu’s “Life & Beth,” Apple TV Plus’ “Lady in the Lake,” HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice” and Showtime’s “Auteur.” She began her entertainment career in the literary department at WME.

Baban joined Endeavor in 2020 and oversees the studio’s global partnerships and their respective creative slates: CJ Entertainment’s Studio Dragon and Bon Factory in Korea, Nordic Drama Queens in Scandinavia, Exile Content in Latin America, Blink Studios in Canada, Katara Studios in West Asia and North Africa and Reliance Entertainment in India. She previously worked in drama development at Amazon Studios.