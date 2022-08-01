Endeavor Content Taps AMC Networks’ Kasee Calabrese as CFO

Endeavor Content has named Kasee Calabrese, AMC Networks’ executive vice president of global finance, its new CFO.

In her newly created role as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Endeavor Content, Calabrese will oversee the TV and film production company’s financial affairs and planning in support of its studio and distribution, documentary, music and live experiences divisions as the studio continues to expand.

Calabrese’s new position is effective immediately. She will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to Endeavor Content co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

The AMC Networks vet joins Endeavor Content on the heels of South Korean media company CJ ENM acquiring an 80% stake in Endeavor Content. Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor still owns 20% of the production company.

“As Endeavor Content continues to expand around the world, Kasee’s leadership in both corporate and operational finance, her deep experience in business development and highly sought-after international perspective will be invaluable as we build on our success to date,” Rice and Taylor said in a joint statement.

Calabrese added: “Endeavor Content has a rich legacy of working with the best storytellers and creative talent in the world, combined with an unmatched collection of premium content assets. It is uniquely well-positioned to build on this strong foundation and capitalize on meaningful growth opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with Chris, Graham and the entire Endeavor Content team to continue building this innovative, world-class studio.”

Prior to Endeavor Content, Calabrese spent nine years working at AMC Networks, where she most recently oversaw global financial planning and analysis across distribution, programming, streaming, advertising and international and assisted in the launch of streamer AMC+.