‘End of Watch’ Series Adaptation in the Works at Fox

A series adaptation of the 2012 film “End of Watch” has gotten a script to series commitment at Fox, Variety has learned.

The one-hour drama project hails from writers and executive producers David Ayer and David Matthews, with Ayer having written and directed the film. Like the film, the show would follow the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves.

Ayer will executive produce via Cedar Park Studios, with the company’s Chris Long and Darryll C. Scott also executive producing. John Lesher, James Masciello of Raven, Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi will also executive produce. Lesher was a producer on the film as well. Bill Rotko serves as consulting producer. Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

“End of Watch” starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña in the lead roles. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and was met with strong critical acclaim. It ultimately grossed over $55 million worldwide against a reported budget of $7 million.

“End of Watch” is one of several films Ayer has written and directed. He has also written and directed features such as “Fury,” “Suicide Squad,” “Harsh Times,” “Sabotage,” and “The Tax Collector.” He also wrote the screenplay for films like “Training Day,” which was adapted into a CBS series of the same name, as well as “U-571,” “The Fast and the Furious,” and “SWAT.”

He and Long are repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Rowe PR.

Matthews is currently the showrunner and executive producer on the Amazon anthology series “Them.” He is also known for his work on shows like “Narcos,” “Tyrant,” “Your Honor,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

“End of Watch” is the latest movie to get the series treatment at Fox. Variety exclusively reported in January that the broadcaster is also developing a series version of the Oscar-nominated film “Hell or High Water.”