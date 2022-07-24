×

KCET Once Again Leads Local LA Emmys; KTLA, KVEA, KNBC Win Newscast Awards

Local public broadcaster KCET led all outlets at this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, with six total, out of 15 nominations. At the ceremony, held Saturday night at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, ABC-owned KABC and NBC-owned KNBC tied for second place, with five.

This is the sixth year in a row that KCET won the most, having landed nine last year.

In the key newscast categories, KTLA won the regularly scheduled daily evening newscast (7 p.n. to 12 a.m.), while KNBC’s “Today In LA” was tops for morning newscast and KVEA’s “Noticiero Telemundo 52 A Las 6PM” was tops for daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 had landed the most nominations, with 23 nods. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.

Spectrum News 1’s Giselle Fernández hosted this year’s awards ceremony, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. Also presenting the individual awards categories this year were Argelia Atilano (KLCS), Rosey Alvero (KCET), Oswaldo Borraez (Univision), Dayna Devon (KTLA), John Hartung (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Elex Michaelson (FOX11/ KTTV), Patrick O’Neal (Bally Sports West), Sandra O’Neill (Telemundo/KVEA), George Pennacchio (ABC7), Michaela Pereira (Fox11/KTTV), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel/LA 36), Melvin Robert (Spectrum News 1), Amrit Singh (Spectrum News 1) and Mario Solis (NBC4).

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma presented the 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award to KTLA’s Gayle Anderson. The award is presented annually to “an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”

Here are this year’s winners:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Lives, Not Grades • KCET
Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7
Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer
Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor
Joe Tello, Editor
Jason Burks, Executive Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5
Frank Buckley, Anchor
Cher Calvin, Anchor
Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host
Gene Kang, Co-Host
Summer Yu, Producer
Elyse Madison, Executive Producer
Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

ARTS
Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Laura Purdy, Executive Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX

ENTERTAINMENT

The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1
Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer
Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer
Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host
Melvin Robert, Host

MUSIC COMPOSITION

Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET
Emily Bear, Composer

NEWS SERIES

Rising Up • KTTV-TV

SPORTS SPECIAL

This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4
Jared Kiemeney, Producer
Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent
Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor
Azucena Varela, Camera
Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter
Craig Swanson, Editor
Scott Weber, Camera
Kenny Holmes, Editor

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Fernandomania • KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer
Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer
Steve Saldivar, Camera
Jessica Q. Chen, Camera
Claire Hannah Collins, Camera
Cody Long, Graphic Designer
Gustavo Arellano, Host
Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West

SPORTS FEATURE

The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1
Brad Feig, Editor
Scott Ohashi, Camera
Pat Becher, Producer

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Bettina Shore, Producer
Kareem Arnold, Editor

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer
Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer
Ming Ng, Executive Producer
Brian White, Co-Host
Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host
Derek Browell, Co-Producer
Gabe Uhr, Writer
Michelle Merker, Producer
Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer
Jill Dove, Associate Director
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • KNBC

FEATURE SEGMENT (TIE)

FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer
Meiying Wu, Camera
Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera

Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Matthew King, Producer
John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geo Labrada, Camera
Joe McDonald, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

South Fire • NBC4

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Jessica Holmes, Reporter
Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer
Brian Choo, Camera, Editor
Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor
Pablo Chacon, Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY (TIE)

Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter
Sam Dubin, Camera
Luc Nixon, Editor

SPORTS NEWS STORY

Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer
Jorge Lopez, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5
Robert Matthews, Producer
Garry Ashton, Producer
Matt Mary, Graphic Designer

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

Today In LA • NBC4

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5

STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN

The awards are distributed as follows:

KCET — 6

ABC7 — 5

NBC4 — 5

KTLA5 — 4

KTTV-TV — 4

Spectrum News 1 — 4

KMEX — 3

Spectrum SportsNet LA — 3

Bally Sports West — 2

CBS2/KCAL9 — 1

KVEA — 1

LA County Channel— 1

PBS SoCal — 1

