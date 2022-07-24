KCET Once Again Leads Local LA Emmys; KTLA, KVEA, KNBC Win Newscast Awards

Local public broadcaster KCET led all outlets at this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, with six total, out of 15 nominations. At the ceremony, held Saturday night at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, ABC-owned KABC and NBC-owned KNBC tied for second place, with five.

This is the sixth year in a row that KCET won the most, having landed nine last year.

In the key newscast categories, KTLA won the regularly scheduled daily evening newscast (7 p.n. to 12 a.m.), while KNBC’s “Today In LA” was tops for morning newscast and KVEA’s “Noticiero Telemundo 52 A Las 6PM” was tops for daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 had landed the most nominations, with 23 nods. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.

Spectrum News 1’s Giselle Fernández hosted this year’s awards ceremony, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. Also presenting the individual awards categories this year were Argelia Atilano (KLCS), Rosey Alvero (KCET), Oswaldo Borraez (Univision), Dayna Devon (KTLA), John Hartung (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Elex Michaelson (FOX11/ KTTV), Patrick O’Neal (Bally Sports West), Sandra O’Neill (Telemundo/KVEA), George Pennacchio (ABC7), Michaela Pereira (Fox11/KTTV), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel/LA 36), Melvin Robert (Spectrum News 1), Amrit Singh (Spectrum News 1) and Mario Solis (NBC4).

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma presented the 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award to KTLA’s Gayle Anderson. The award is presented annually to “an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”

Here are this year’s winners:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Lives, Not Grades • KCET

Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7

Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer

Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor

Joe Tello, Editor

Jason Burks, Executive Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5

Frank Buckley, Anchor

Cher Calvin, Anchor

Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host

Gene Kang, Co-Host

Summer Yu, Producer

Elyse Madison, Executive Producer

Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

ARTS

Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Laura Purdy, Executive Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX

ENTERTAINMENT

The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1

Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer

Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer

Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host

Melvin Robert, Host

MUSIC COMPOSITION

Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET

Emily Bear, Composer

NEWS SERIES

Rising Up • KTTV-TV

SPORTS SPECIAL

This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4

Jared Kiemeney, Producer

Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent

Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor

Azucena Varela, Camera

Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter

Craig Swanson, Editor

Scott Weber, Camera

Kenny Holmes, Editor

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Fernandomania • KMEX

Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer

Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer

Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer

Steve Saldivar, Camera

Jessica Q. Chen, Camera

Claire Hannah Collins, Camera

Cody Long, Graphic Designer

Gustavo Arellano, Host

Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West

SPORTS FEATURE

The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1

Brad Feig, Editor

Scott Ohashi, Camera

Pat Becher, Producer

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Bettina Shore, Producer

Kareem Arnold, Editor

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer

Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Brian White, Co-Host

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Derek Browell, Co-Producer

Gabe Uhr, Writer

Michelle Merker, Producer

Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer

Jill Dove, Associate Director

Shiran Stotland, Technical Director

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • KNBC

FEATURE SEGMENT (TIE)

FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer

John McCutchen, Senior Producer

Leslie Lindsey, Producer

Denise Callahan, Producer

Meiying Wu, Camera

Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera

Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer

Rosey Alvero, Host

Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Matthew King, Producer

John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Geo Labrada, Camera

Joe McDonald, Associate Producer

Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

South Fire • NBC4

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Jessica Holmes, Reporter

Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer

Brian Choo, Camera, Editor

Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor

Pablo Chacon, Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Bob Decastro, Reporter

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY (TIE)



Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Sam Dubin, Camera

Luc Nixon, Editor

SPORTS NEWS STORY

Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4

Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Otto Petersen, Producer

Jorge Lopez, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5

Robert Matthews, Producer

Garry Ashton, Producer

Matt Mary, Graphic Designer

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

Today In LA • NBC4

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5

STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN

The awards are distributed as follows:

KCET — 6

ABC7 — 5

NBC4 — 5

KTLA5 — 4

KTTV-TV — 4

Spectrum News 1 — 4

KMEX — 3

Spectrum SportsNet LA — 3

Bally Sports West — 2

CBS2/KCAL9 — 1

KVEA — 1

LA County Channel— 1

PBS SoCal — 1