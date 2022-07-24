KCET Once Again Leads Local LA Emmys; KTLA, KVEA, KNBC Win Newscast Awards

Local public broadcaster KCET led all outlets at this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, with six total, out of 15 nominations. At the ceremony, held Saturday night at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, ABC-owned KABC and NBC-owned KNBC tied for second place, with five.
This is the sixth year in a row that KCET won the most, having landed nine last year.
In the key newscast categories, KTLA won the regularly scheduled daily evening newscast (7 p.n. to 12 a.m.), while KNBC’s “Today In LA” was tops for morning newscast and KVEA’s “Noticiero Telemundo 52 A Las 6PM” was tops for daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 had landed the most nominations, with 23 nods. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.
Spectrum News 1’s Giselle Fernández hosted this year’s awards ceremony, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. Also presenting the individual awards categories this year were Argelia Atilano (KLCS), Rosey Alvero (KCET), Oswaldo Borraez (Univision), Dayna Devon (KTLA), John Hartung (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Elex Michaelson (FOX11/ KTTV), Patrick O’Neal (Bally Sports West), Sandra O’Neill (Telemundo/KVEA), George Pennacchio (ABC7), Michaela Pereira (Fox11/KTTV), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel/LA 36), Melvin Robert (Spectrum News 1), Amrit Singh (Spectrum News 1) and Mario Solis (NBC4).
Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma presented the 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award to KTLA’s Gayle Anderson. The award is presented annually to “an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”
Here are this year’s winners:
PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES
L.A. LOCAL COLOR
Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
Lives, Not Grades • KCET
Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer
EDUCATION/INFORMATION
Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7
Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer
Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor
Joe Tello, Editor
Jason Burks, Executive Producer
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5
Frank Buckley, Anchor
Cher Calvin, Anchor
Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host
Gene Kang, Co-Host
Summer Yu, Producer
Elyse Madison, Executive Producer
Chris Pace, Camera, Editor
ARTS
Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
CULTURE/HISTORY
Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Laura Purdy, Executive Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)
Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)
Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX
ENTERTAINMENT
The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1
Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer
Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer
Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host
Melvin Robert, Host
MUSIC COMPOSITION
Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET
Emily Bear, Composer
NEWS SERIES
Rising Up • KTTV-TV
SPORTS SPECIAL
This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
SPORTS SERIES – NEWS
Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4
Jared Kiemeney, Producer
Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent
Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor
Azucena Varela, Camera
Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter
Craig Swanson, Editor
Scott Weber, Camera
Kenny Holmes, Editor
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)
Fernandomania • KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer
Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer
Steve Saldivar, Camera
Jessica Q. Chen, Camera
Claire Hannah Collins, Camera
Cody Long, Graphic Designer
Gustavo Arellano, Host
Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West
SPORTS FEATURE
The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1
Brad Feig, Editor
Scott Ohashi, Camera
Pat Becher, Producer
SPORTS TEASE
Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Bettina Shore, Producer
Kareem Arnold, Editor
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING
62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer
Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer
Ming Ng, Executive Producer
Brian White, Co-Host
Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host
Derek Browell, Co-Producer
Gabe Uhr, Writer
Michelle Merker, Producer
Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer
Jill Dove, Associate Director
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • KNBC
FEATURE SEGMENT (TIE)
FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer
Meiying Wu, Camera
Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera
Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer
INFORMATION SEGMENT
Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Matthew King, Producer
John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geo Labrada, Camera
Joe McDonald, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Associate Producer
LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT
South Fire • NBC4
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY
Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY
California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Jessica Holmes, Reporter
Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer
Brian Choo, Camera, Editor
Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor
Pablo Chacon, Producer
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY
Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter
ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY (TIE)
Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY
The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY
El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer
HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY
A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor
INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY
Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter
Sam Dubin, Camera
Luc Nixon, Editor
SPORTS NEWS STORY
Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
SHORT PROMO – SPORTS
2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer
SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL
Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer
Jorge Lopez, Editor
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5
Robert Matthews, Producer
Garry Ashton, Producer
Matt Mary, Graphic Designer
CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
STATION AWARDS
Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM
Today In LA • NBC4
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM
KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5
STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN
The awards are distributed as follows:
KCET — 6
ABC7 — 5
NBC4 — 5
KTLA5 — 4
KTTV-TV — 4
Spectrum News 1 — 4
KMEX — 3
Spectrum SportsNet LA — 3
Bally Sports West — 2
CBS2/KCAL9 — 1
KVEA — 1
LA County Channel— 1
PBS SoCal — 1