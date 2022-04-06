Emmys Announce 2022 Primetime Ceremony Date in September

The Emmys will move to Monday this year, as expected. It’s NBC’s turn on the broadcast wheel, and because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September.

As announced on Wednesday by the Television Academy and NBC, the 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, live coast to coast (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

A week prior to NBC’s Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

The org and network didn’t mention a location for this year’s event, but the Emmys’ home has been the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles’ LA Live complex — at least, in the pre-COVID times. Last year, the Emmys (on CBS) took place across the street on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, with host Cedric the Entertainer. And in 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys on ABC at the Staples Center (also across the street).

The last time NBC ran the Emmys was in 2018, when “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the Emmys at the Microsoft Theater. (That was also the last time the Emmys took place on a Monday, again because of NBC’s football olbigatiions),

The September 12 date is actually a week earlier than normal for the Emmys, which in recent decades has aired in late September, the night before the kick off of what’s considered the traditional TV season. This reps the earliest the Emmys has taken place since 2014, when NBC aired the Emmys on August 25. (Rather than shift the Emmys to Mondays, NBC opted to move the Emmys to August in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in order to avoid Sunday Night Football. NBC disbanded that practice in 2018.)

NBC has not yet announced a host (or hosts) or producer for the 2022 Emmys.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.