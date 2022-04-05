Amazon Revives ‘Prime Experience’ Emmys FYC Space After Two Years With ‘Maisel’ and More

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back its in-person Emmys For Your Consideration pop-up space, after two years of virtual campaigning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this time, “The Prime Experience” is moving to a new home: A private mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which will be open for Emmy voters to explore from April 30 to May 21. Amazon previously spent three years at the Hollywood Athletic Club for its installation, starting in 2017 and continuing in 2018 and 2019. The pandemic, of course, put a stop to such an event in 2020 and again in 2021.

Amazon is first out with news of a return to an in-person FYC space. Netflix organized a similar activation for its shows (also with a public component) until the pandemic halted such pop ups in 2020; it hasn’t yet revealed when and where its FYC events will be held this year.

Prime Video didn’t reveal the exact location of its “Prime Experience” mansion, but promised that the space “will offer Emmy voters a world-class FYC destination unlike any other. The exclusive experience will provide guests a rare opportunity to feel, taste, and touch worlds that most people only get to view on-screen.”

The installation will include exhibits devoted to Prime Video fare including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “A Very British Scandal,” which will feature a photo studio that will transport visitors to the 1960s U.K. as seen in the show. The sci-fi Western “Outer Range” has inspired a guided sound bath experience; and a gallery themed to the series “As We See It” will be created in partnership with DisArt and featuring works made by disabled artists.

“Prime Video’s original programming consistently raises the bar, so we wanted to give voters an FYC experience that does so as well,” said Debra Birnbaum, head of awards for Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “This new Prime Experience is immersive, engaging, and worthy of the best content available to stream.”

Access to screenings and events will be given to Television Academy, including programs at the “Prime Experience Theater,” as well as a candy and nail salon, tarot parlor and coffee and juice bars.

Other Prime Video programs that will be featured in the space include “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” “Fairfax,” “Goliath,” “Harlem,” “The Legend of Vox Machina,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Lucy and Desi,” “LulaRich,” “Night Sky,” “The Outlaws,” “Phat Tuesdays,” “The Pursuit of Love,” “Reacher,” “The Wheel of Time,” “With Love” and “Yearly Departed.”

See a list of Amazon Prime Experience events below.

Saturday, April 30: “Harlem”

Saturday, April 30: “LulaRich”

Sunday, May 1: “Lucy and Desi”

Sunday, May 1: “Prime Standup” – “Phat Tuesdays” and “Yearly Departed”

Saturday, May 7: “Saturday Morning Cartoons”- “Fairfax,” “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” and “The Legend of Vox Machina”

Saturday, May 14: “With Love”

Sunday, May 15: “Outer Range”

Sunday, May 15: “As We See It”