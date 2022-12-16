Television Academy Reveals Emmys 2023 Calendar

Nevermind the winter awards season. It’s never too early to be talking about the Primetime Emmys, and the Television Academy agrees. The organization approved the 2023 Emmy Awards calendar on Thursday night during its December meeting for the TV Academy Board of Governors, and there’s no real surprises. The calendar for 2023 looks a lot like this year and the norm, as the industry continues to go back to some sort of normalcy after several years of pandemic-related changes.

Fox will air the 2023 Emmys in September, but it’s way too soon to predict who might host this year’s show. (Maybe it will be a “Masked Singer” Emmys? Hey, that’s actually not that bad of an idea. Write that down.) Dates for the 75th Emmy Awards and the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September will be announced at a later date. But save the date for July 12, 2023 — that’s when this upcoming year’s Emmy nominations will be announced.

The eligbility period for the 75th Emmys will focus on programs that air between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. Here’s the full 2023 Emmy calendar, as announced on Friday morning:

June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023: Eligibility period.

February 21: Open for submissions.

April 17: Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry-fee discount.

April 17: Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status.

May 8, 6 p.m.: Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and secure member entry-fee discount.

May 9, 6 p.m.: Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented on a national platform June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.

May 9, 6 p.m.: Upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 15: Nomination-round voting begins.

June 26, 10 p.m.: Nomination-round voting ends.

July 12: Nominations announced.

July 26: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

Week of August 7: Final-round videos available for viewing.

August 17: Final-round voting begins.

August 28, 10 p.m.: Final-round voting ends.

September TBD: Creative Arts Awards and Governors Gala.

September TBD: Fox primetime telecast and Governors Gala.