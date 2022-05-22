Eminem Makes a Cameo in Pete Davidson’s Final ‘SNL’ Rap Parody ‘Forgot About Lorne’

After eight seasons of “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson got his commemorative farewell from Eminem, who made a surprise cameo in a parody of his and Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit “Forgot About Dre.”

For the season 47 finale of “Saturday Night Live” on May 21, Eminem made an appearance as part of a cut-for-time musical sketch in tribute to “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels.

In the skit, Davidson raps about the legendary producer’s accomplishments, crediting him for promoting the careers of prominent comedians such as John Belushi, David Spade, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell.

The sketch starts with host Natasha Lyonne approaching Davidson to tell him Michaels is upset because now that Davidson’s leaving, he won’t be able to fulfill his long-lasting wish of starring alongside the young comedian in one of his music video parodies.

“That guy has literally done everything for me, so I’m going to pay him back by doing this rap video exactly the way he wrote it,” Davidson tells Lyonne, holding Lorne’s trashed script.

With the famed ’99 beat guiding his rap flow — Davidson shows up dressed as Michaels, surrounded by awards and spitting lines about the coveted producer whose face shows up as deep fakes scattered throughout the video. He boasts about his impeccable Rolodex, name-dropping Joe Biden, Paul McCartney and Paul Simon.

“So what do you say about a comedy great? Been doing it himself for half a century straight,” Davidson raps, mimicking Eminem’s punchy delivery.

Just as Davidson gets comfortable with his Eminem imitation, the illustrious rapper himself appears and shouts at the “King of Staten Island” star from off-camera. In his classic poker face, Eminem looks at Davidson in question.

“It’s another parody, it’s like another tribute or something?” he asks, to which Davidson responds “Yeah, this is like the third one.”

“Yeah, they all suck. Just please, stop,” he tells Davidson. With a face of confusion, the 28-year-old comedian tries to explain, “Honestly we just do these because we love you so much, it’s like a tribute.”

“Pete, don’t fucking do it again,” Eminem reacts, pointing his finger at Davidson who looks over at a character playing Michaels and yells, “You blew it!”

The “SNL” star has previously been the star of other Eminem parodies on the show — most recently, Davidson turned Eminem’s “Stan” into the Santa Claus-inspired “Stu,” a sketch that also featured Eminem in a cameo role.

