‘Newsnight’ Lead Host and Prince Andrew Interviewer Emily Maitlis Set to Leave BBC

“Newsnight” lead host Emily Maitlis is set to leave the BBC, she confirmed today. She will be joined by the broadcaster’s North America editor Jon Sopel.

“Some work news,” she tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 22. “BBC’s Jon Sopel and I are going to launch a brand new podcast with Global, exec produced by Dino Sofos. It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.”

“Dino Sofos has been the powerhouse behind ‘Brexitcast,’ ‘Newscast’ and ‘Americast,’ and we are delighted his new company Persephonica will be producing this major new podcast with Global.”

“Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”

Maitlis is the interviewer who famously questioned Prince Andrew over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre. During the “car crash” interview in November 2019, Prince Andrew claimed Giuffre’s claims he had gotten sweaty dancing with her in a London nightclub couldn’t be true because he doesn’t sweat. He also claimed that on the evening the alleged assault allegations took place he was not in London, but instead in a pizza restaurant in Surrey with his daughter.

Maitlis is the lead presenter on “Newsnight,” which she co-hosts alongside Kirsty Wark and Emma Barnett. She has covered U.S. and U.K. politics for the BBC, including numerous elections, as well as her longer form interviews with princes, politicians and public figures.

She previously spent time based in Hong Kong, where she reported on the Far East for the BBC.

Global is Europe’s largest radio company, home to stations including LBC, Capital FM and Classic FM.

In Nov. 2021, veteran BBC presenter Andrew Marr also left the Beeb to join Global.