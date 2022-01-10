‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

“Emily in Paris,” Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series, has been renewed by Netflix for a third and fourth season.

Season 2 was released on Dec. 22, debuting in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. Season 1 also made the Global Top 10, re-emerging on the list across 53 countries.

“Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. Season 2 sees Emily travel from Paris to the French Riviera, including Saint-Tropez.

In season 2, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

The next season will shoot once again at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. Some other locations are being explored, including London.

The escapist show bowed in October 2020 and was an immediate sensation, luring over 58 million households in its first 28 days on the streaming platform. “Emily in Paris” even landed on Nielsen’s list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week after its premiere, toppling “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Criminal Minds.” The show also earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program.

Star, whose track record include hit series like “Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Melrose Place,” is wrapping up the shoot of his new show “Uncoupled” – also for Netflix — later this month, and is then expected to dedicate himself to the writing of Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.”

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. In addition to Star, it is executive produced by Tony Hernandez at JAX Media, Lilly Burns at JAX Media and Andrew Fleming. In addition to Star, additional executive producers include Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns (Jax Media) and Andrew Fleming. Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Collins, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller are producers.