Bloomberg’s Emily Chang Tackles New Technology Assignment

Emily Chang may be able to do for technology what Anthony Bourdain did for cuisine.

The longtime Bloomberg TV correspondent is leaving her assignment as the anchor of the daily Bloomberg show “Bloomberg Technology” after 12 years in order to devote her attention to developing a suite of programs that explore the intersection of technology, business and culture.

“Studio 1.0,” a show Chang has led that features in-depth interviews, will run as a weekly program in which the anchor uses sit-down conversations and field segments to explore issues tied to technology and to meet CEOs, entrepreneurs and influencers. She might explore topics such as the hype around cryptocurrency, for example, or the impact of Tik Tok on popular culture.

Chang will also develop new limited series that dig deeper on specific topics.

She won’t be absent from Bloomberg’s regular coverage. She will still conduct interviews with big newsmakers and contribute to big stories across all Bloomberg platforms.

Chang joined Bloomberg in 2010 after working as an international correspondent for CNN in Beijing. She also reported for CNN in London, where she covered international news for CNN’s “American Morning” program. Before joining CNN in 2007, Chang served as a reporter at KNSD, NBC’s affiliate in San Diego, California. There, she filed reports for MSNBC and won five regional Emmy Awards. She started her career as a news producer at NBC in New York

Chang has interviewed slome of the industry’s most powerful technology executives including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos. She is also the author of “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley,” published in February 2018.

Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will host “Bloomberg Technology,” starting on November 11.