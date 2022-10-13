Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer.

The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

“The English” is produced by Drama Republic Ltd, a Mediawan company, and Eight Rooks Ltd. Blunt also serves as executive producer, alongside Greg Brenman for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten serves as a producer on “The English.” Global distribution is handled by All3Media International.

Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

GUEST STARS

Disney Junior’s “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” will return for a new season on November 4 with a list of new guest stars, including the return of actor John Stamos as legendary pirate Captain Salty Bones. New voice talent for the show include Yvette Nicole Brown, Lois Chimimba, Alice Lee, Yasmine Al Massri and Jee Yong Han. Episodes from the new season will stream on Disney+ early next year.

Brown voices Pepper Lemon, a rival pirate to Captain Salty Bones; Chimimba voices the Tooth Fairy; Lee is Ye Eun, a girl who works at a Korean folk village; Al Massri is Bast, an Egyptian cat-like statue; and Yong Han is Cho Sook, a Korean gumiho.

Other returning guest cast members include Jenifer Lewis as Wheezelene, Mickey Guyton as Wanda the Wandrin’ Warbler, Richard Kind as Cheezel, Jaime Camil as Rocket Mouse and Amanda Seales as Annie.

*

Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen has joined the cast of “The Connors” as guest star for an upcoming episode this season.

Allen is known for his debut album “Mercury Lane” and singles like “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” In “The Connors,” he will play a reporter who is working on a piece about Wellman Plastics.

TRAILERS

Showtime has released the official trailer of “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3, set to premiere Nov. 18.

The series will continue to follow the lives and struggles of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) and more as they search for “the one.” Season 3 will feature such guest stars as Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidt and Joey Lauren Adams.

The third season is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon and original series stars Beals, Kate Moenning and Leisha Hailey.

Watch the full trailer below.

DATES

Max Original documentary film “Santa Camp” will debut on HBO Max in November, with its world premiere set for November 12 at the IFC Center during DOC NYC.

The documentary chronicles the yearly summer retreat to a campsite in the New Hampshire woods for a horde of professional Santas. This year stands out among the rest as members of the New England Santa Society seek to address the lack of diversity in the Santa industry, introducing new Santas across different backgrounds and representations in an effort for equal billing and pay.

Nick Sweeney directs the documentary and produces alongside Stacey Reiss.

*

All Arts has announced the upcoming talk show “Generational Anxiety,” set to premiere Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Created and hosted by cultural commentator Bianca Vivion, the four-episode series pairs creatives, artists and activists for discussions about art and culture.

The debut episode features poet and activist Nikki Giovanni in conversation with The New Yorker television and culture critic Doreen St. Félix about the concept of love. Additional pairings include documentary photographer Joseph Rodriguez and creative director Josef Adamu, novelist Elizabeth Nunez and filmmaker Che Applewhaite, and musician Esperanza Spalding in dialogue with jazz musician Savannah Harris.

PARTNERSHIPS

Endemol Shine North America and Bear Grylls’ The Natural Studios have created a new production partnerhip with Sylvester Stallone’s production company Balboa Productions. Under this partnership, the creative houses are developing an unscripted adventure series, with Natural Studios’ Grylls and Delbert Shoopman executive producing alongside Stallone, Kourosh Taj and Carrie Keagan from Balboa Productions and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre.

AWARDS

The Los Angeles City College Foundation Gala will honor comedian, writer and producer Whitney Cummings with the Rodney Respect Award. Actress Melissa Rivers will present Cummings with the award. The gala will take place on Thursday, October 27 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Other honorees include David Ambroz, who will be honored with the Impact Award, Milt & Debbie Valera will receive the Humanitarian Award and Maggie Lin will receive the Visionary Award.

During the past twenty years, the foundation has provided about $7 million in financial support for students. Funds raised at the 90th Anniversary Gala will go towards scholarships, stipends, book vouchers and other support provided to LACC students.